R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.62

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is priced at $1.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.23 and reached a high price of $1.41, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.36. The stock touched a low price of $1.19.

Recently in News on July 20, 2020, RRD Empowers High-Velocity Content and Creative Production by Integrating Complementary Offerings into Singular Platform. The new, seamless platform will better serve clients’ evolving needs for creative storytelling, brand & asset management, document design, and interactive digital resources. You can read further details here

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1800 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.7200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) full year performance was -24.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares are logging -74.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1111606 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) recorded performance in the market was -65.57%, having the revenues showcasing 22.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 88.79M, as it employees total of 36400 workers.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2199, with a change in the price was noted -0.7700. In a similar fashion, R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company posted a movement of -38.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,492,231 in trading volumes.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.13%.

If we look into the earlier routines of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -65.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.41%, alongside a downfall of -24.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.52% during last recorded quarter.