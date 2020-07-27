Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 7.74M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN), which is $3.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.04 after opening rate of $3.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.84 before closing at $3.94.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020. – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 . The Company reported a net loss of $150 million , or $0.81 per share, for the second quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss of $49.4 million , or $0.24 per share, for the second quarter of 2019. Excluding items discussed below, the net loss for the second quarter would have been $105 million , or $0.56 per share. Revenues for the second quarter of 2020 were $250 million , compared to $676 million for the second quarter of 2019. You can read further details here

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.95 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $1.61 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) full year performance was -62.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are logging -67.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.61 and $12.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5459261 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) recorded performance in the market was -62.62%, having the revenues showcasing 51.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 734.80M, as it employees total of 5800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.31, with a change in the price was noted -1.48. In a similar fashion, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. posted a movement of -27.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,694,337 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PTEN is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Technical breakdown of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Raw Stochastic average of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 54.61%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.77%, alongside a downfall of -62.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 51.54% during last recorded quarter.