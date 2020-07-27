Gear up for the change! Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) has hit the volume of 29123570

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM), which is $9.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.33 after opening rate of $4.25 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.5401 before closing at $3.73.

Recently in News on May 14, 2020, Wilhelmina International, Inc. Reports Results for First Quarter 2020. First Quarter Financial Results. You can read further details here

Wilhelmina International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.92 on 07/27/20, with the lowest value was $2.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/20/20.

Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) full year performance was -42.63%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wilhelmina International Inc. shares are logging 28.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 301.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.35 and $7.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 29123570 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM) recorded performance in the market was -9.78%, having the revenues showcasing -16.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.30M, as it employees total of 114 workers.

The Analysts eye on Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Wilhelmina International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.10, with a change in the price was noted +4.47. In a similar fashion, Wilhelmina International Inc. posted a movement of +86.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 293,558 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WHLM is recording 0.11 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.05.

Technical rundown of Wilhelmina International Inc. (WHLM)

Raw Stochastic average of Wilhelmina International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.45%.

Considering, the past performance of Wilhelmina International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.79%, alongside a downfall of -42.63% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -16.44% during last recorded quarter.