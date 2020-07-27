Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.06

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO), which is $0.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.965 after opening rate of $0.9422 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.9149 before closing at $0.95.

Recently in News on July 22, 2020, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. Announces Upsize And Pricing Of Its Subsidiary Clear Channel International B.V.’s Private Offering Of Senior Secured Notes. – Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) announced today that its indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary, Clear Channel International B.V. (“Clear Channel International”), upsized and priced an offering of $375 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”), an upsize of $25 million over the amount previously announced. The Company anticipates that the closing of the private offering will take place on August 4, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1000 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.3625 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) full year performance was -73.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares are logging -75.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2517987 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) recorded performance in the market was -67.83%, having the revenues showcasing 17.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 442.80M, as it employees total of 5900 workers.

The Analysts eye on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9386, with a change in the price was noted -1.0400. In a similar fashion, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -53.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,583,013 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.87%.

Considering, the past performance of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -67.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -68.38%, alongside a downfall of -73.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.93% during last recorded quarter.