Boiling and ready to burst as IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) last month performance was -8.37%

For the readers interested in the stock health of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA). It is currently valued at $1.09. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.07, after setting-off with the price of $1.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.015 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.04.

Recently in News on July 21, 2020, IZEA Announces Q2 2020 Earnings Results Conference Call. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that its conference call to review and discuss second quarter 2020 financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on August 13, 2020. You can read further details here

IZEA Worldwide Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1300 on 06/11/20, with the lowest value was $0.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) full year performance was 157.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, IZEA Worldwide Inc. shares are logging -65.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1457.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $3.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3344996 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA) recorded performance in the market was 339.56%, having the revenues showcasing 410.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.90M, as it employees total of 122 workers.

The Analysts eye on IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the IZEA Worldwide Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6707, with a change in the price was noted +0.8285. In a similar fashion, IZEA Worldwide Inc. posted a movement of +329.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,585,556 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IZEA is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of IZEA Worldwide Inc. (IZEA)

Raw Stochastic average of IZEA Worldwide Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.96%.

Considering, the past performance of IZEA Worldwide Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 339.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 210.82%, alongside a boost of 157.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.45% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 410.05% during last recorded quarter.