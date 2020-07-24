Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 210.52K

Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) is priced at $1.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.16 and reached a high price of $1.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.16. The stock touched a low price of $1.16.

Recently in News on July 20, 2020, Youngevity International, Inc. Announces Declaration of Monthly Dividend for 3rd Quarter 2020 for Series “D” Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock. – Youngevity International, Inc. (NASDAQ: YGYI), a leading multi-channel lifestyle company, today announced the declaration of its regular monthly dividend of $0.203125 per share of its 9.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:YGYIP) for each of July, August and September 2020. The dividend will be payable on August 17, September 15, and October 15, 2020 to holders of record as of July 31, August 31 and September 30, 2020. The dividend will be paid in cash. You can read further details here

Youngevity International Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6400 on 01/03/20, with the lowest value was $0.6100 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) full year performance was -77.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Youngevity International Inc. shares are logging -75.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 119.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1649302 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) recorded performance in the market was -64.42%, having the revenues showcasing -27.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.97M, as it employees total of 469 workers.

Analysts verdict on Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Youngevity International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4552, with a change in the price was noted -0.0600. In a similar fashion, Youngevity International Inc. posted a movement of -4.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 653,017 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YGYI is recording 1.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Youngevity International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.82%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Youngevity International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -64.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.64%, alongside a downfall of -77.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.12% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -27.95% during last recorded quarter.