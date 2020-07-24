World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) is on the roll with an average volume of 783.83K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE). It is currently valued at $45.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $46.35, after setting-off with the price of $45.85. Company’s stock value dipped to $45.105 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $45.93.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend. WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be September 15, 2020 and the payment date will be September 25, 2020. You can read further details here

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.53 on 01/07/20, with the lowest value was $29.10 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) full year performance was -33.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -42.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.10 and $78.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1319196 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) recorded performance in the market was -29.77%, having the revenues showcasing 16.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.58B, as it employees total of 960 workers.

Analysts verdict on World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.21, with a change in the price was noted -0.80. In a similar fashion, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of -1.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,070,893 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WWE is recording 1.96 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -29.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -27.06%, alongside a downfall of -33.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.61% during last recorded quarter.