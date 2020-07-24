Why is Phunware Inc. (PHUN) down -15.14% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Phunware Inc. (PHUN) was valued at $1.57. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.49 while reaching the peak value of $1.59 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.42. The stock current value is $1.50.

Recently in News on July 24, 2020, Phunware Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Enterprise Branded Application Frameworks for Mobile and Other Environments. Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,740,799 for its invention of “Systems and Methods for Enterprise Branded Application Frameworks for Mobile and Other Environments.” The new patent further strengthens the Company’s patent portfolio protecting its Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, including:. You can read further details here

Phunware Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.0000 on 05/20/20, with the lowest value was $0.5400 for the same time period, recorded on 04/06/20.

Phunware Inc. (PHUN) full year performance was -15.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Phunware Inc. shares are logging -49.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 178.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $3.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2542759 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Phunware Inc. (PHUN) recorded performance in the market was 31.93%, having the revenues showcasing 146.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 57.01M, as it employees total of 93 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Phunware Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9910, with a change in the price was noted +0.5451. In a similar fashion, Phunware Inc. posted a movement of +57.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,826,313 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PHUN is recording 2.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.07.

Technical breakdown of Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Phunware Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.38%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Phunware Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.44%, alongside a downfall of -15.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 146.08% during last recorded quarter.