Why is Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) up 64.55% from the day 1 this year?

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) is priced at $89.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $95.00 and reached a high price of $98.00, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $89.35. The stock touched a low price of $87.64.

Recently in News on July 22, 2020, Meritage Homes reports record second quarter 2020 orders 32% higher than prior year; 78% increase in net earnings driven by 20% revenue growth and strong margin improvement. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), a leading U.S. homebuilder, reported second quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Meritage Homes Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $98.00 on 07/23/20, with the lowest value was $25.24 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) full year performance was 64.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meritage Homes Corporation shares are logging -1.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 254.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.24 and $90.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1170740 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) recorded performance in the market was 46.46%, having the revenues showcasing 121.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.39B, as it employees total of 1510 workers.

Analysts verdict on Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Meritage Homes Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 59.73, with a change in the price was noted +24.29. In a similar fashion, Meritage Homes Corporation posted a movement of +37.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 570,086 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MTH is recording 0.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.76.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Meritage Homes Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.31%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Meritage Homes Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.60%, alongside a boost of 64.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 121.53% during last recorded quarter.