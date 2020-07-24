Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.18M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) was valued at $0.35. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.353 while reaching the peak value of $0.367 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.3415. The stock current value is $0.37.

Recently in News on June 30, 2020, Stein Mart, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results and Provides Update on COVID-19 Response. Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended May 2, 2020 and provided an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Results include $10.3 million of non-cash long-lived asset impairment charges which are preliminary and subject to adjustment. You can read further details here

Stein Mart Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8979 on 02/25/20, with the lowest value was $0.2265 for the same time period, recorded on 04/17/20.

Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) full year performance was -59.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Stein Mart Inc. shares are logging -61.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 61.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $0.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2256084 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT) recorded performance in the market was -48.15%, having the revenues showcasing 38.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.35M, as it employees total of 9000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Stein Mart Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4004, with a change in the price was noted -0.5189. In a similar fashion, Stein Mart Inc. posted a movement of -59.03% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,271,457 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Stein Mart Inc. (SMRT)

Raw Stochastic average of Stein Mart Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.93%.

Considering, the past performance of Stein Mart Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.38%, alongside a downfall of -59.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.52% during last recorded quarter.