Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Inuvo Inc. (INUV) was down -5.28%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Inuvo Inc. (INUV). It is currently valued at $0.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.60, after setting-off with the price of $0.58. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.59.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, Inuvo, Inc. Prices $10 Million Common Stock Offering. INUVO, INC. (NYSE AMERICAN: INUV) (“Inuvo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey™ artificial intelligence that serves brands and agencies, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $0.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Inuvo, Inc. from this offering are expected to be approximately $10,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses. Inuvo has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about July 27, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Inuvo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.1100 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.0926 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) full year performance was 95.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Inuvo Inc. shares are logging -49.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 506.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.09 and $1.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1995741 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Inuvo Inc. (INUV) recorded performance in the market was 100.44%, having the revenues showcasing 163.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 45.74M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Analysts verdict on Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Inuvo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4000, with a change in the price was noted +0.2932. In a similar fashion, Inuvo Inc. posted a movement of +107.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,634,942 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for INUV is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Inuvo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.53% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Inuvo Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.82%, alongside a boost of 95.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 163.42% during last recorded quarter.