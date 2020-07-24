LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 993.93K

For the readers interested in the stock health of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX). It is currently valued at $3.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.265, after setting-off with the price of $4.08. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.80 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.00.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, LiveXLive Media Announces Binding Agreements for $17.5 Million Common Stock Financing at $4.14 Per Share, Including a $10.0 Million Conversion of Liabilities to Equity By a Major Music Partner Significantly Improving the Company’s Balance Sheet and Book Value. – LiveXLive Media, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIVX) (“LiveXLive”), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, announced today that LiveXLive entered into two separate binding transactions that will result in a $17.5 million improvement in the Company’s balance sheet. You can read further details here

LiveXLive Media Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.89 on 07/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.72 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) full year performance was 66.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LiveXLive Media Inc. shares are logging -20.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 443.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.72 and $4.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1422483 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) recorded performance in the market was 153.07%, having the revenues showcasing 83.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 219.16M, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the LiveXLive Media Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.69, with a change in the price was noted +2.57. In a similar fashion, LiveXLive Media Inc. posted a movement of +191.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 724,869 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX)

Raw Stochastic average of LiveXLive Media Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.25%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.86%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LiveXLive Media Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 153.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 150.64%, alongside a boost of 66.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 83.57% during last recorded quarter.