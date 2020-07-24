Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is on the roll with an average volume of 6.09M in the recent 3 months

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) is priced at $1.52 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.45 and reached a high price of $1.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.46. The stock touched a low price of $1.44.

Recently in News on June 23, 2020, Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) Provides Business Update. Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in a wide range of commercial sectors such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV), today provided an update on its business regarding the current environment and near term outlook. You can read further details here

Cemtrex Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.7500 on 06/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.6000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) full year performance was -23.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cemtrex Inc. shares are logging -59.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.33% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $3.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1802399 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cemtrex Inc. (CETX) recorded performance in the market was 16.92%, having the revenues showcasing 97.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.02M, as it employees total of 235 workers.

The Analysts eye on Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cemtrex Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2002, with a change in the price was noted +0.1800. In a similar fashion, Cemtrex Inc. posted a movement of +13.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,001,975 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CETX is recording 0.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical rundown of Cemtrex Inc. (CETX)

Raw Stochastic average of Cemtrex Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Cemtrex Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.92%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.14%, alongside a downfall of -23.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.43% during last recorded quarter.