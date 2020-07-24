Analysts Mean recommendation for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) was 1.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), which is $17.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.05 after opening rate of $17.91 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.695 before closing at $18.00.

Recently in News on July 23, 2020, Open Lending Partners with Kasasa to Launch Take-Back™ Feature for Auto Loans. Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, has partnered with Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, to bring a higher level of assurance and reduced risk to the lending process. Together, Kasasa and Open Lending will provide community financial institutions the ability to automatically approve a greater volume of auto loans. You can read further details here

Open Lending Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) full year performance was 85.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Open Lending Corporation shares are logging -8.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 89.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.37 and $19.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1069382 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) recorded performance in the market was 70.78%, having the revenues showcasing 76.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.76B, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Open Lending Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPRO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.73%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Open Lending Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 70.78%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 70.94%, alongside a boost of 85.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares -2.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.30% during last recorded quarter.