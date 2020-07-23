TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.23

Let’s start up with the current stock price of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD), which is $2.03 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.35 after opening rate of $2.29 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.97 before closing at $1.99.

Recently in News on July 15, 2020, TherapeuticsMD and Nurx Expand Access to ANNOVERA®. Largest online practice for women’s health now offers the first FDA-approved long-lasting birth control method that does not require a medical procedure. You can read further details here

TherapeuticsMD Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.9300 on 01/22/20, with the lowest value was $0.8530 for the same time period, recorded on 04/15/20.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) full year performance was -7.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares are logging -53.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $4.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1380579 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) recorded performance in the market was -17.77%, having the revenues showcasing 117.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 494.48M, as it employees total of 348 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the TherapeuticsMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2782, with a change in the price was noted +0.3901. In a similar fashion, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted a movement of +23.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,338,892 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD)

Raw Stochastic average of TherapeuticsMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 70.30%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.72%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.24%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TherapeuticsMD Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.30%, alongside a downfall of -7.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.34% in the 7-day charts and went down by 67.23% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 117.92% during last recorded quarter.