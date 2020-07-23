Do Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) beta value of 2.20 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA). It is currently valued at $1.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.22, after setting-off with the price of $0.965. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.96 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.05.

Recently in News on June 11, 2020, Marathon Patent Group Announces Purchase of 500 Additional Next Generation S19 Pro ASIC Miners. 500 Miners Expected to Generate 55 PH/s (petahash) of Hashing Power. You can read further details here

Marathon Patent Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4000 on 06/10/20, with the lowest value was $0.3522 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) full year performance was -51.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are logging -53.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 202.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.35 and $2.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3038875 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA) recorded performance in the market was 19.13%, having the revenues showcasing 150.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.54M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Marathon Patent Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7206, with a change in the price was noted +0.2039. In a similar fashion, Marathon Patent Group Inc. posted a movement of +23.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,362,721 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MARA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.31.

Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Marathon Patent Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.77%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.86%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Marathon Patent Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.83%, alongside a downfall of -51.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 150.12% during last recorded quarter.