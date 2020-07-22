Time to Buy Beat-Down Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) was valued at $16.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $15.25 while reaching the peak value of $15.43 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.675. The stock current value is $13.52.

Recently in News on July 22, 2020, Option Care Health Announces Pricing of Offering of 18,000,000 Shares of Common Stock. Option Care Health, Inc. (“Option Care Health” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OPCH) announced today the pricing of an underwritten offering of 18,000,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 10,000,000 shares offered by the Company and 8,000,000 shares offered by an affiliate of Madison Dearborn Partners (the “Selling Stockholder”), at a price to the public of $12.50 per share. The Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,700,000 additional shares of common stock. The offering is expected to close on July 24, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Option Care Health Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.21 on 02/10/20, with the lowest value was $5.74 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) full year performance was 17.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Option Care Health Inc. shares are logging -25.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 135.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.74 and $18.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2039330 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) recorded performance in the market was -9.38%, having the revenues showcasing 11.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B, as it employees total of 5081 workers.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Option Care Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.75, with a change in the price was noted -1.01. In a similar fashion, Option Care Health Inc. posted a movement of -6.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 354,769 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPCH is recording 1.48 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.47.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Option Care Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Option Care Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -18.94%, alongside a boost of 17.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.09% during last recorded quarter.