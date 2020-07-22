New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 2.09

At the end of the latest market close, New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) was valued at $1.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.16 while reaching the peak value of $1.89 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.16. The stock current value is $1.72.

Recently in News on May 13, 2020, New Concept Energy, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2020 Results. New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: GBR), (the “Company” or “NCE”) a Dallas-based oil and gas company, today reported Results of Operations for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. You can read further details here

New Concept Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8900 on 07/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) full year performance was 0.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Concept Energy Inc. shares are logging -34.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 212.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.55 and $2.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1533965 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) recorded performance in the market was 39.84%, having the revenues showcasing 107.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.03M, as it employees total of 24 workers.

Specialists analysis on New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New Concept Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9805, with a change in the price was noted +0.7375. In a similar fashion, New Concept Energy Inc. posted a movement of +75.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 115,923 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GBR is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Trends and Technical analysis: New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)

Raw Stochastic average of New Concept Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.82%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.05%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.84%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.84%, alongside a boost of 0.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 45.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 29.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 107.40% during last recorded quarter.