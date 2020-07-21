Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.14

At the end of the latest market close, Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) was valued at $40.54. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $40.20 while reaching the peak value of $40.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $40.12. The stock current value is $40.14.

Recently in News on June 22, 2020, Quanta Services and ATCO-Led Consortium Selected by the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority for the Operation and Maintenance of Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Transmission and Distribution System. Significant Opportunity to Modernize and Transform the Puerto Rico Power Grid. You can read further details here

Quanta Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $43.51 on 06/08/20, with the lowest value was $23.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) full year performance was 6.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quanta Services Inc. shares are logging -8.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 68.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.77 and $44.09.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1426484 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) recorded performance in the market was -1.40%, having the revenues showcasing 19.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.46B, as it employees total of 9800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 35.26, with a change in the price was noted +3.06. In a similar fashion, Quanta Services Inc. posted a movement of +8.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,711,152 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PWR is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Technical breakdown of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Raw Stochastic average of Quanta Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.26%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.35%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Quanta Services Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.71%, alongside a boost of 6.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by 4.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.32% during last recorded quarter.