New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) market price of $7.57 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) was valued at $7.71. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.66 while reaching the peak value of $7.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.505. The stock current value is $7.57.

Recently in News on July 15, 2020, NewRez and Shelter Mortgage Announce Formation of New Joint Venture Lender, Home Sense Lending. Mortgage lender’s latest partnership with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Verani Realty expands service throughout New England. You can read further details here

New Residential Investment Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.66 on 02/19/20, with the lowest value was $2.91 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) full year performance was -50.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Residential Investment Corp. shares are logging -57.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.91 and $17.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5227990 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) recorded performance in the market was -53.01%, having the revenues showcasing 50.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.08B, as it employees total of 3384 workers.

Specialists analysis on New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the New Residential Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.58, with a change in the price was noted -9.19. In a similar fashion, New Residential Investment Corp. posted a movement of -54.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 12,851,948 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NRZ is recording 4.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.58.

Trends and Technical analysis: New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

Raw Stochastic average of New Residential Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.11%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.48%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -53.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.67%, alongside a downfall of -50.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.80% during last recorded quarter.