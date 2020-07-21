Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.64

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), which is $29.77 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $29.95 after opening rate of $29.78 while the lowest price it went was recorded $29.685 before closing at $29.78.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Call. – Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE: KDP) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 before the market opens on Thursday, July 30, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community. You can read further details here

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $29.95 on 07/20/20, with the lowest value was $18.98 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) full year performance was 7.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares are logging -6.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.98 and $32.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2022326 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) recorded performance in the market was 2.83%, having the revenues showcasing 14.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 41.58B, as it employees total of 25500 workers.

The Analysts eye on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.80, with a change in the price was noted +1.04. In a similar fashion, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. posted a movement of +3.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,694,285 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KDP is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.56.

Technical rundown of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)

Raw Stochastic average of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.41%.

Considering, the past performance of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.59%, alongside a boost of 7.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.44% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.41% during last recorded quarter.