Gear up for the change! Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has hit the volume of 3215252

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) is priced at $2.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.14 and reached a high price of $2.40, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.32. The stock touched a low price of $2.10.

Recently in News on July 17, 2020, SINTX Technologies Announces Pricing of $3.0 Million Registered Direct Offering Priced At-The-Market. SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) ceramics company focused on silicon nitride and its applications, today announced that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with several institutional investors for the issuance and sale of 1,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $2.00 per share, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $3.0 million, in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. You can read further details here

Sintx Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.24 on 01/30/20, with the lowest value was $0.28 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) full year performance was -12.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sintx Technologies Inc. shares are logging -50.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 672.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $4.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3215252 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) recorded performance in the market was 55.70%, having the revenues showcasing 373.95% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.40M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.86, with a change in the price was noted +1.57. In a similar fashion, Sintx Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +275.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,529,377 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SINT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT)

Raw Stochastic average of Sintx Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.60%.

Considering, the past performance of Sintx Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 55.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 47.77%, alongside a downfall of -12.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 207.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 373.95% during last recorded quarter.