Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) is on the roll with an average volume of 5.42M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR). It is currently valued at $18.14. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.59, after setting-off with the price of $17.13. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.88.

Recently in News on July 15, 2020, Continental Resources To Announce Second Quarter 2020 Results On Monday, August 3, 2020. Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Continental Resources Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.20 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $6.90 for the same time period, recorded on 04/01/20.

Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) full year performance was -53.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Continental Resources Inc. shares are logging -54.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.90% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.90 and $40.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1630442 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) recorded performance in the market was -50.79%, having the revenues showcasing 57.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.40B, as it employees total of 1260 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Continental Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 21 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.75, with a change in the price was noted +0.36. In a similar fashion, Continental Resources Inc. posted a movement of +2.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,782,118 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLR is recording 0.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.93.

Technical breakdown of Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

Raw Stochastic average of Continental Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.57%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Continental Resources Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.32%, alongside a downfall of -53.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 57.46% during last recorded quarter.