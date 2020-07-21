CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) market price of $0.19 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) was valued at $0.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.1999 while reaching the peak value of $0.1999 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.18. The stock current value is $0.19.

Recently in News on June 12, 2020, S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Tyler Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Teledyne Technologies Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600. – S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index more appropriately represents its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22 to coincide with the June quarterly rebalance. You can read further details here

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0800 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.1800 for the same time period, recorded on 07/20/20.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) full year performance was -79.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. shares are logging -89.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 7.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.18 and $1.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5152523 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL) recorded performance in the market was -82.30%, having the revenues showcasing -9.76% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 40.14M, as it employees total of 493 workers.

Specialists analysis on CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CBL & Associates Properties Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2940, with a change in the price was noted -0.3654. In a similar fashion, CBL & Associates Properties Inc. posted a movement of -65.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,461,499 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CBL is recording 5.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.45.

Trends and Technical analysis: CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL)

Raw Stochastic average of CBL & Associates Properties Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.95%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 2.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -82.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -82.12%, alongside a downfall of -79.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -30.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -42.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.76% during last recorded quarter.