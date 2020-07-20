Why is GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) up 11.12% from the day 1 this year?

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) is priced at $9.63 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $8.05 and reached a high price of $8.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $8.19. The stock touched a low price of $7.93.

Recently in News on July 20, 2020, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation into the Fairness of the Sale of GlobalSCAPE, Inc. to HelpSystems, LLC. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 20, 2020) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:. You can read further details here

GlobalSCAPE Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.35 on 01/30/20, with the lowest value was $5.21 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) full year performance was 11.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares are logging -22.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.21 and $12.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1047227 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB) recorded performance in the market was -16.68%, having the revenues showcasing 5.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 151.43M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

The Analysts eye on GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GlobalSCAPE Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.72, with a change in the price was noted +0.78. In a similar fashion, GlobalSCAPE Inc. posted a movement of +8.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 118,725 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of GlobalSCAPE Inc. (GSB)

Raw Stochastic average of GlobalSCAPE Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.13%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 20.17%.

Considering, the past performance of GlobalSCAPE Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -16.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.74%, alongside a boost of 11.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.00% during last recorded quarter.