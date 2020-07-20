Why is Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) down -82.36% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS). It is currently valued at $0.46. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.48, after setting-off with the price of $0.475. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.431 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.45.

Recently in News on July 7, 2020, AETERNA ZENTARIS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $12 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) (AEZS) ( the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of 17,544,516 units at a price to the public of $0.45 per unit and 9,122,150 pre-funded units at a price to the public of $0.4499 per pre-funded unit. Each unit sold in this offering contains one common share and one common warrant to purchase one common share. Each pre-funded unit sold in this offering contains one pre-funded warrant to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.0001 per share and one common warrant to purchase one common share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering totaled approximately $12 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. You can read further details here

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5400 on 01/21/20, with the lowest value was $0.3697 for the same time period, recorded on 07/02/20.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) full year performance was -82.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. shares are logging -82.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2120438 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) recorded performance in the market was -50.77%, having the revenues showcasing -46.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.60M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aeterna Zentaris Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7801, with a change in the price was noted -0.4274. In a similar fashion, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. posted a movement of -48.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,696,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEZS is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.68%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.13%, alongside a downfall of -82.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.75% in the 7-day charts and went up by -53.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.64% during last recorded quarter.