Time to Buy Beat-Down NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY). It is currently valued at $1.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.60, after setting-off with the price of $1.53. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.48.

Recently in News on July 13, 2020, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Announces Laboratory Results Confirm Avenova Kills SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 Virus). NovaBay® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE American: NBY) announces testing results from an independent third-party laboratory confirming that Avenova®, NovaBay’s proprietary formulation of pure hypochlorous acid, kills SARS-CoV-2. Test results will be submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the EPA’s approved list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2. You can read further details here

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9400 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.2400 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/20.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) full year performance was 36.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -23.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 518.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.24 and $1.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2299224 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) recorded performance in the market was 131.25%, having the revenues showcasing 94.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 50.39M, as it employees total of 28 workers.

The Analysts eye on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8894, with a change in the price was noted +0.8950. In a similar fashion, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +151.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,351,306 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Raw Stochastic average of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.76%.

Considering, the past performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 131.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 138.59%, alongside a boost of 36.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 94.74% during last recorded quarter.