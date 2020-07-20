The Clorox Company (CLX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.76M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, The Clorox Company (CLX) was valued at $227.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $229.12 while reaching the peak value of $230.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $227.51. The stock current value is $228.38.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, Clorox and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Address Public Health Needs Posed by COVID-19. – The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) and Cleveland Clinic announced today that they are bringing together their expertise to support public health as society continues to face COVID-19, while helping to instill confidence in the safety of public spaces among caregivers, patients, businesses and communities. You can read further details here

The Clorox Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $232.10 on 07/13/20, with the lowest value was $150.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/20.

The Clorox Company (CLX) full year performance was 40.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Clorox Company shares are logging -1.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 58.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $144.12 and $232.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1265889 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Clorox Company (CLX) recorded performance in the market was 48.74%, having the revenues showcasing 18.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.70B, as it employees total of 8800 workers.

The Analysts eye on The Clorox Company (CLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 196.31, with a change in the price was noted +60.53. In a similar fashion, The Clorox Company posted a movement of +36.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,299,185 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLX is recording 4.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.31.

Technical rundown of The Clorox Company (CLX)

Raw Stochastic average of The Clorox Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.40%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.89%.

Considering, the past performance of The Clorox Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.34%, alongside a boost of 40.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.73% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.03% during last recorded quarter.