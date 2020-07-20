Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) is on the roll with an average volume of 441.78K in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF), which is $0.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.78 after opening rate of $0.7477 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.725 before closing at $0.75.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, Monroe Staffing Services, a Division of Staffing 360 Solutions, Receives 2020 Best of Fall River Award. Acknowledged for Exceptional Marketing Success. You can read further details here

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4000 on 07/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) full year performance was -57.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares are logging -52.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 209.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 932101 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) recorded performance in the market was -6.16%, having the revenues showcasing 97.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.10M, as it employees total of 270 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6473, with a change in the price was noted +0.1177. In a similar fashion, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. posted a movement of +15.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 306,460 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF)

Raw Stochastic average of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -24.88%, alongside a downfall of -57.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.68% during last recorded quarter.