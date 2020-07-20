OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Quarterly Performance is 22.35%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR). It is currently valued at $16.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.18, after setting-off with the price of $14.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.70 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.72.

Recently in News on June 25, 2020, Diversigen, Inc. and Alimentiv Inc. Announce Collaboration Agreement for Ulcerative Colitis Research Study. Diversigen, Inc., a subsidiary of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR), and Alimentiv Inc. (formerly Robarts Clinical Trials) today announced they have signed a collaboration agreement for a research study on patients with Acute Severe Ulcerative Colitis (ASUC). You can read further details here

OraSure Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.27 on 05/11/20, with the lowest value was $5.23 for the same time period, recorded on 03/13/20.

OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) full year performance was 90.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OraSure Technologies Inc. shares are logging -11.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 208.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.23 and $18.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1901941 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) recorded performance in the market was 101.12%, having the revenues showcasing 22.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.05B, as it employees total of 472 workers.

The Analysts eye on OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the OraSure Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.53, with a change in the price was noted +10.10. In a similar fashion, OraSure Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +166.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,461,391 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OSUR is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR)

Raw Stochastic average of OraSure Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.12% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 95.46%.

Considering, the past performance of OraSure Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 101.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 93.41%, alongside a boost of 90.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.35% during last recorded quarter.