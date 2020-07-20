nCino Inc. (NCNO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 4.77M

nCino Inc. (NCNO) is priced at $78.12 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $70.25 and reached a high price of $76.50, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $74.00. The stock touched a low price of $68.50.

Recently in News on July 13, 2020, nCino Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. nCino, Inc. (“nCino”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,060,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price of $31.00 per share. The underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,209,000 additional shares at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 14, 2020, under the ticker symbol “NCNO.” The offering is expected to close on July 16, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, nCino Inc. shares are logging -14.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $66.82 and $91.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 859138 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the nCino Inc. (NCNO) recorded performance in the market was -19.21%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.63B, as it employees total of 934 workers.

Analysts verdict on nCino Inc. (NCNO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the nCino Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

nCino Inc. (NCNO): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of nCino Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.21%.