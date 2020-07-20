Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.50

At the end of the latest market close, Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) was valued at $0.63. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.63 while reaching the peak value of $0.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.592. The stock current value is $0.73.

Recently in News on June 15, 2020, Medley Capital Corporation Subject to Monthly Expense Support, Houlihan Lokey Commenced Strategic Review Process. Medley Capital Corporation (MCC) (MCC) (the “Company”) announced today that, on June 12, 2020, the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”), including its special committee (the “Special Committee”), has approved an expense support agreement (the “Expense Support Agreement”) under which MCC Advisors LLC and Medley LLC agreed (jointly and severally) to cap the management fee and all of the Company’s other operating expenses (except interest expenses, certain extraordinary strategic transaction expenses, and other expenses approved by the Special Committee at $667,000 per month (the “Cap”). The Cap is expected to result in a material reduction in the Company’s expenses. Under the Expense Support Agreement, the Cap will be in effect from June 1, 2020 through September 30, 2020. In connection with the Expense Support Agreement, the Board, including all of its independent directors extended the term of the investment management agreement and the administration agreement with MCC Advisors LLC through the quarter ended September 30, 2020. You can read further details here

Medley Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3000 on 01/09/20, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/20.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) full year performance was -70.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Medley Management Inc. shares are logging -80.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1627828 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) recorded performance in the market was -75.34%, having the revenues showcasing 32.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.40M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Specialists analysis on Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Medley Management Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7965, with a change in the price was noted -2.0600. In a similar fashion, Medley Management Inc. posted a movement of -73.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 370,220 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Medley Management Inc. (MDLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Medley Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.56%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.91%, alongside a downfall of -70.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -40.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.73% during last recorded quarter.