Here is why Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.78%

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is priced at $49.30 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $49.55 and reached a high price of $49.62, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $49.29. The stock touched a low price of $48.585.

Recently in News on July 15, 2020, Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund & Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announce Payment of Quarterly Distribution. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE: IGA) and Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE: IDE) (the “Funds”) today announced important information concerning the Funds’ distributions declared in June 2020. This press release is issued as required by the Funds’ Managed Distribution Plan (the “Plan”) and an exemptive order received from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Board of Trustees has approved the implementation of the Plan to make quarterly cash distributions to common shareholders, stated in terms of a fixed amount per common share. This information is sent to you for informational purposes only and is an estimate of the sources of the July distribution. It is not determinative of the tax character of the Funds’ distributions for the 2020 calendar year. Shareholders should note that the Funds’ total regular distribution amount is subject to change as a result of market conditions or other factors. You can read further details here

Voya Financial Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.81 on 02/20/20, with the lowest value was $29.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) full year performance was -13.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Voya Financial Inc. shares are logging -22.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.75 and $63.81.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1221837 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) recorded performance in the market was -19.15%, having the revenues showcasing 13.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.22B, as it employees total of 6000 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.71, with a change in the price was noted -8.62. In a similar fashion, Voya Financial Inc. posted a movement of -14.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,782,047 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VOYA is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.41.

Raw Stochastic average of Voya Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Voya Financial Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.56%, alongside a downfall of -13.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by 5.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.28% during last recorded quarter.