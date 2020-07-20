Here is why Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 14.88%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT), which is $1.72 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.49 after opening rate of $1.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.36 before closing at $1.48.

Recently in News on July 15, 2020, Volt Information Sciences, Inc. Named as One of Forbes’ Best Temporary Staffing Firms 2020. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (“Volt” or the “Company”) (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), a global provider of staffing services, today announced that it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Temporary Staffing Firms for 2020. You can read further details here

Volt Information Sciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2300 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.6500 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) full year performance was -67.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Volt Information Sciences Inc. shares are logging -63.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $4.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1531074 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT) recorded performance in the market was -40.32%, having the revenues showcasing 108.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.30M, as it employees total of 17100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Volt Information Sciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0463, with a change in the price was noted -0.2300. In a similar fashion, Volt Information Sciences Inc. posted a movement of -11.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 271,249 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VOLT is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.37.

Technical breakdown of Volt Information Sciences Inc. (VOLT)

Raw Stochastic average of Volt Information Sciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Volt Information Sciences Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.32%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.57%, alongside a downfall of -67.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 43.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 108.42% during last recorded quarter.