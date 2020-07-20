Do Alcoa Corporation (AA) beta value of 2.32 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Alcoa Corporation (AA), which is $12.78 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.86 after opening rate of $13.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.78 before closing at $13.06.Recently in News on July 15, 2020, Alcoa Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results:

Strong, stable operating performance with higher production;cash preservation and productivity help mitigate economic impact of COVID-19. Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) today reported second quarter 2020 results consistent with the Company’s previously announced preliminary results and reflect improved productivity and continued operational stability during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can read further details here

Alcoa Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.86 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $5.16 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) full year performance was -44.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alcoa Corporation shares are logging -48.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.16 and $24.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2332149 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alcoa Corporation (AA) recorded performance in the market was -39.28%, having the revenues showcasing 72.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.51B, as it employees total of 13800 workers.

Specialists analysis on Alcoa Corporation (AA)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Alcoa Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.26, with a change in the price was noted -1.34. In a similar fashion, Alcoa Corporation posted a movement of -9.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,583,494 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AA is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.42.

Trends and Technical analysis: Alcoa Corporation (AA)

Raw Stochastic average of Alcoa Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.28%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -26.55%, alongside a downfall of -44.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 72.07% during last recorded quarter.