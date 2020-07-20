Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.17

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI), which is $14.58 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.84 after opening rate of $13.89 while the lowest price it went was recorded $13.74 before closing at $13.43.

Recently in News on July 8, 2020, BrainStorm Hosting KOL Webinar to Discuss NurOwn® Phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease Program. Recently announced expansion of NurOwn® development program, adding Alzheimer’s disease. You can read further details here

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.84 on 07/17/20, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/20.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) full year performance was 259.11%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging 4.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 325.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $13.97.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1183573 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) recorded performance in the market was 240.65%, having the revenues showcasing 140.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 395.41M, as it employees total of 32 workers.

Specialists analysis on Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.54, with a change in the price was noted +5.70. In a similar fashion, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +64.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 682,074 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BCLI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)

Raw Stochastic average of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.34%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 240.65%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 232.88%, alongside a boost of 259.11% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.04% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 140.20% during last recorded quarter.