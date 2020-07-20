BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is on the roll with an average volume of 453.99K in the recent 3 months

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) is priced at $60.05 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $49.77 and reached a high price of $53.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $52.99. The stock touched a low price of $49.23.

Recently in News on July 20, 2020, BioXcel Therapeutics Announces Primary and Secondary Endpoints Met in Two Pivotal Phase 3 Trials of BXCL501 for the Acute Treatment of Agitation in Patients with Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorder. Highly statistically significant improvements in PEC score observed vs. placebo (p<0.0001) at two hours in the SERENITY trials for both doses tested. You can read further details here

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.50 on 07/20/20, with the lowest value was $11.95 for the same time period, recorded on 01/09/20.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) full year performance was 413.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -2.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1497.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.76 and $61.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1825914 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) recorded performance in the market was 262.70%, having the revenues showcasing 80.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.01B, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Specialists analysis on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.38, with a change in the price was noted +27.81. In a similar fashion, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +85.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 522,264 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTAI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

Raw Stochastic average of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 262.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 203.67%, alongside a boost of 413.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.42% during last recorded quarter.