Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.17M in the recent 3 months

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is priced at $2.40 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.09 and reached a high price of $2.58, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.01. The stock touched a low price of $2.04.

Recently in News on May 27, 2020, Arbutus to Present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, today announced that William Collier, Arbutus’ President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:30 PM ET. You can read further details here

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.66 on 01/06/20, with the lowest value was $0.88 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) full year performance was 23.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are logging -34.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.82 and $3.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3506456 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) recorded performance in the market was -13.67%, having the revenues showcasing 101.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 138.60M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

The Analysts eye on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.80, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted a movement of -20.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,091,303 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.09% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.42%.

Considering, the past performance of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.31%, alongside a boost of 23.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by 25.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 101.68% during last recorded quarter.