Analysts Mean recommendation for Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO), which is $0.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.70 after opening rate of $0.625 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.625 before closing at $0.63.

Recently in News on April 7, 2020, Organovo Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Tarveda Therapeutics. Organovo Holdings, Inc. (“Organovo”) (Nasdaq: ONVO) announced today that it has terminated the merger agreement with Tarveda Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tarveda”), originally announced on December 16, 2019, and will continue to operate as an independent company. The Company had submitted the merger proposal and other related proposals to be voted upon at a Special Meeting of Stockholders, as described in its definitive proxy materials filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 24, 2020. The Special Meeting of Stockholders was held on March 26, 2020 and adjourned until today. At today’s reconvened special meeting, Organovo’s stockholders did not approve the merger related proposal and Organovo terminated the merger agreement in accordance with its terms. You can read further details here

Organovo Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9300 on 05/13/20, with the lowest value was $0.1933 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) full year performance was 41.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Organovo Holdings Inc. shares are logging -26.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 254.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $0.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1435941 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) recorded performance in the market was 92.38%, having the revenues showcasing 104.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 82.24M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Organovo Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4650, with a change in the price was noted +0.3740. In a similar fashion, Organovo Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +120.53% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,275,003 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ONVO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Organovo Holdings Inc. (ONVO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Organovo Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Organovo Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 92.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.83%, alongside a boost of 41.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 104.88% during last recorded quarter.