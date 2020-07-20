ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.45

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) is priced at $0.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.538 and reached a high price of $0.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.53. The stock touched a low price of $0.5302.

Recently in News on June 22, 2020, Reaffirming Commitment To Racial Equality, ALJ Regional Holdings Changes Name Of Its Subsidiary Faneuil. – ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) (“ALJ”) announced today that it will change the name of its wholly owned subsidiary Faneuil, Inc., a leading national provider of multi-channel customer care and other business processing solutions. Faneuil was named after Boston’s Faneuil Hall, where the company was originally located. Faneuil Hall was named after its donor Peter Faneuil, an 18th century merchant who was also a slave owner and trader. Faneuil, which is in the business of helping customers to constantly improve their product and service offerings through introspection, has taken this opportunity in time to dig deep into our own practices and history. In this process, the company learned more about Mr. Faneuil’s business activities and determined that it must shift away from any implication associated with those activities. You can read further details here

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4600 on 01/24/20, with the lowest value was $0.2801 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) full year performance was -59.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. shares are logging -64.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 146.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2402355 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) recorded performance in the market was -40.00%, having the revenues showcasing 16.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 22.40M, as it employees total of 5499 workers.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6078, with a change in the price was noted -0.3900. In a similar fashion, ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -36.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 379,778 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ALJJ is recording 5.73 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.28.

ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. (ALJJ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 76.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.99%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ALJ Regional Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.39%, alongside a downfall of -59.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.54% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.97% during last recorded quarter.