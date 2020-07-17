Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) Quarterly Performance is 78.01%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) was valued at $1.07. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.06 while reaching the peak value of $1.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.01. The stock current value is $1.29.

Recently in News on July 6, 2020, Tenax Therapeutics Announces $8.0 Million Registered Direct and PIPE Offerings Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single healthcare-focused institutional investor for the issuance and sale of 2,523,611 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.02780 per share and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 652,313 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $1.02770 per pre-funded warrant (which represents the per share offering price for the common stock less the $0.0001, the exercise price of each pre-funded warrant), in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. Additionally, in a concurrent private placement, Tenax has also agreed to issue to the investor pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 4,607,692 shares of common stock, at the same purchase price as in the registered direct offering, as well as unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 7,783,616 shares of common stock. The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of both offerings is expected to be approximately $8.0 million. As part of the offerings and subject to Nasdaq rules, the investor will have the right to designate two directors to the Company’s Board of Directors. The offerings are expected to close on or about July 8, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6800 on 06/02/20, with the lowest value was $0.2500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/20.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) full year performance was -30.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -51.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 415.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $2.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2106734 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX) recorded performance in the market was -24.11%, having the revenues showcasing 78.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.26M, as it employees total of 9 workers.

Analysts verdict on Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tenax Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8934, with a change in the price was noted +0.0798. In a similar fashion, Tenax Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +6.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 925,352 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TENX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Tenax Therapeutics Inc. (TENX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Tenax Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.02%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.66%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Tenax Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.69%, alongside a downfall of -30.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.01% during last recorded quarter.