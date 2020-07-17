Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was down -2.41%

At the end of the latest market close, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was valued at $12.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.80 while reaching the peak value of $13.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.29. The stock current value is $12.15.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, JetBlue and American Airlines Announce Strategic Partnership to Create More Competitive Options and Choice for Customers in the Northeast. Travelers will now have seamless access to both airlines’ domestic and international networks. You can read further details here

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.78 on 02/12/20, with the lowest value was $8.25 for the same time period, recorded on 05/14/20.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was -62.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -65.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.25 and $34.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19835638 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was -56.59%, having the revenues showcasing 12.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.92B, as it employees total of 133000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 7 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.93, with a change in the price was noted -10.95. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of -47.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 85,875,695 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.05%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.78%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of American Airlines Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.86%, alongside a downfall of -62.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.47% during last recorded quarter.