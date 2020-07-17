Recent Change of -2.99% in the Dana Incorporated (DAN) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dana Incorporated (DAN). It is currently valued at $12.67. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $12.83, after setting-off with the price of $12.83. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.405 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $13.06.

Recently in News on July 9, 2020, Dana Incorporated to Announce 2020 Second-quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on July 30. – Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) will release its 2020 second-quarter financial results on Thursday, July 30, 2020. A press release will be issued at approximately 7 a.m. EDT, followed by a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m. EDT. Members of the company’s senior management team will be available at that time to discuss the results and answer related questions. You can read further details here

Dana Incorporated had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.57 on 02/14/20, with the lowest value was $4.22 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Dana Incorporated (DAN) full year performance was -31.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dana Incorporated shares are logging -36.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 200.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.22 and $20.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1651143 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dana Incorporated (DAN) recorded performance in the market was -30.38%, having the revenues showcasing 50.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.71B, as it employees total of 31700 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dana Incorporated (DAN)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Dana Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.70, with a change in the price was noted -3.22. In a similar fashion, Dana Incorporated posted a movement of -20.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,085,608 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DAN is recording 1.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.31.

Dana Incorporated (DAN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dana Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.64%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dana Incorporated, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.17%, alongside a downfall of -31.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.83% during last recorded quarter.