RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is on the roll with an average volume of 354.78K in the recent 3 months

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) is priced at $0.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6122 and reached a high price of $0.8683, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.64. The stock touched a low price of $0.6112.

Recently in News on June 29, 2020, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results. – RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) today reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended March 29, 2020. You can read further details here

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8300 on 03/19/20, with the lowest value was $0.5214 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) full year performance was -75.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. shares are logging -77.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.52 and $3.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2751829 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) recorded performance in the market was -58.18%, having the revenues showcasing -3.50% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.70M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8649, with a change in the price was noted -0.6800. In a similar fashion, RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. posted a movement of -49.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 381,802 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RAVE is recording 15.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 15.00.

Technical rundown of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE)

Raw Stochastic average of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 5.38%.

Considering, the past performance of RAVE Restaurant Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -58.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.93%, alongside a downfall of -75.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.03% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.50% during last recorded quarter.