Here is why New Relic Inc. (NEWR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 3.92%

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) is priced at $66.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $66.27 and reached a high price of $67.48, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $66.95. The stock touched a low price of $65.91.

Recently in News on July 9, 2020, New Relic Announces Date of First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Webcast. New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, after market close on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. In conjunction with its earnings press release, New Relic will post an investor letter to the investor relations page of its company website at http://ir.newrelic.com. You can read further details here

New Relic Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $74.06 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $33.49 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) full year performance was -24.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, New Relic Inc. shares are logging -30.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 98.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $33.49 and $96.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1473125 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the New Relic Inc. (NEWR) recorded performance in the market was 1.11%, having the revenues showcasing 36.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.02B, as it employees total of 2131 workers.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the New Relic Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 57.46, with a change in the price was noted +7.86. In a similar fashion, New Relic Inc. posted a movement of +13.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,086,534 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEWR is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.09.

New Relic Inc. (NEWR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of New Relic Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.61%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.08%.

If we look into the earlier routines of New Relic Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -8.47%, alongside a downfall of -24.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.57% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 36.99% during last recorded quarter.