Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Profit Margins posted 5.90% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) was valued at $12.31. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.39 while reaching the peak value of $12.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $11.76. The stock current value is $13.87.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, Crestwood Announces Quarterly Distribution and Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) (“Crestwood” or “CEQP”) announced today that the board of directors of its general partner has declared the partnership’s quarterly cash distribution of $0.625 per limited partner unit ($2.50 annually) for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which is flat quarter over quarter. In addition, Crestwood announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2111 per Class A preferred equity unit ($0.8444 annually). Both common and preferred distributions will be made on August 14, 2020, to unitholders of record as of August 7, 2020. You can read further details here

Crestwood Equity Partners LP had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.97 on 01/16/20, with the lowest value was $2.65 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) full year performance was -66.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares are logging -65.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 423.35% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.65 and $40.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1261386 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) recorded performance in the market was -60.06%, having the revenues showcasing 102.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 890.14M, as it employees total of 894 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Crestwood Equity Partners LP a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.14, with a change in the price was noted -10.62. In a similar fashion, Crestwood Equity Partners LP posted a movement of -44.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,889,203 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEQP is recording 1.95 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.95.

Technical breakdown of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Raw Stochastic average of Crestwood Equity Partners LP in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.92%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.62%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.46%, alongside a downfall of -66.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -29.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 102.47% during last recorded quarter.