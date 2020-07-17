Boiling and ready to burst as American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) last month performance was -3.87%

At the end of the latest market close, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) was valued at $7.44. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.37 while reaching the peak value of $7.565 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.20. The stock current value is $7.46.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.99 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $2.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/23/20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) full year performance was -35.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares are logging -41.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 198.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.50 and $12.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1464744 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) recorded performance in the market was -30.67%, having the revenues showcasing 125.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 798.00M, as it employees total of 20000 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.65, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +0.81% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,592,922 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AXL is recording 9.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 9.01.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL)

Raw Stochastic average of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -20.04%, alongside a downfall of -35.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 125.38% during last recorded quarter.