Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.52M

At the end of the latest market close, Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) was valued at $1.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.83 while reaching the peak value of $2.11 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.78. The stock current value is $2.03.

Recently in News on June 25, 2020, Aethlon Medical Announces Fiscal Year Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update. – Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical device technology company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases, today reported financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and provided an update on recent developments. You can read further details here

Aethlon Medical Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.34 on 01/31/20, with the lowest value was $0.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/02/20.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) full year performance was -68.53%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aethlon Medical Inc. shares are logging -70.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 165.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $6.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1637646 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) recorded performance in the market was 110.80%, having the revenues showcasing 31.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.89M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aethlon Medical Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.65, with a change in the price was noted -0.42. In a similar fashion, Aethlon Medical Inc. posted a movement of -17.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,916,237 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEMD is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Raw Stochastic average of Aethlon Medical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.48% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 110.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 110.80%, alongside a downfall of -68.53% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 5.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 47.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.82% during last recorded quarter.