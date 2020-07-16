SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.77

At the end of the latest market close, SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) was valued at $0.69. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.6846 while reaching the peak value of $0.6978 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.6651. The stock current value is $0.63.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, SCYNEXIS Announces One-for-Ten Reverse Stock Split. SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ : SCYX) today announced that it has filed a Certificate of Amendment to its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation to effect a reverse stock split of its issued and outstanding common stock, at a ratio of 1-for-10. The effective time of the reverse stock split will be 12:01 a.m. ET on July 17, 2020. SCYNEXIS common stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on July 17, 2020. You can read further details here

SCYNEXIS Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.2100 on 01/08/20, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 03/18/20.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) full year performance was -44.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SCYNEXIS Inc. shares are logging -56.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $1.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1594432 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) recorded performance in the market was -24.18%, having the revenues showcasing -30.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.71M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Specialists analysis on SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8194, with a change in the price was noted -0.4150. In a similar fashion, SCYNEXIS Inc. posted a movement of -39.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 964,398 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SCYX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.71.

Trends and Technical analysis: SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX)

Raw Stochastic average of SCYNEXIS Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -24.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.59%, alongside a downfall of -44.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.69% during last recorded quarter.