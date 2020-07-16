Recent Change of 29.05% in the J.Jill Inc. (JILL) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) is priced at $0.81 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6271 and reached a high price of $0.65, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.63. The stock touched a low price of $0.6078.

Recently in News on July 16, 2020, J.Jill Announces Forbearance Agreements Extension with Lenders. J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE JILL) (“the Company”), today announced that the Company and its lenders have amended the Company’s existing Forbearance Agreements, dated as of June 15, 2020 (the “Existing Forbearance Agreements”) to extend the forbearance period, providing additional time for J.Jill and its lenders to complete negotiations. The forbearance period has been extended until July 23, 2020. You can read further details here

J.Jill Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5600 on 07/16/20, with the lowest value was $0.3100 for the same time period, recorded on 04/03/20.

J.Jill Inc. (JILL) full year performance was -73.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, J.Jill Inc. shares are logging -68.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 162.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.31 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 23056659 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the J.Jill Inc. (JILL) recorded performance in the market was -44.25%, having the revenues showcasing 65.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.10M, as it employees total of 1400 workers.

Specialists analysis on J.Jill Inc. (JILL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the J.Jill Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5942, with a change in the price was noted -0.1677. In a similar fashion, J.Jill Inc. posted a movement of -16.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,086,616 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JILL is recording 6.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.99.

Trends and Technical analysis: J.Jill Inc. (JILL)

Raw Stochastic average of J.Jill Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.45%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.00%, alongside a downfall of -73.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by -7.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.70% during last recorded quarter.